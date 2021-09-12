Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 210.9% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 84,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 784,802 shares of company stock worth $91,492,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.99. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.83 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.