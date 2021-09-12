Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,108,000 after acquiring an additional 432,736 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 40.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of LAZ opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.