Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,731 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,731 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Penske Automotive Group worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAG opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

