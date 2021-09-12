Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 431,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INN opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $939.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

