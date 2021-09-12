Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SBR stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $588.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

