Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 261

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sabre Insurance Group to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Agricole decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market cap of £552.50 million and a PE ratio of 15.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). Insiders bought 10,124 shares of company stock worth $2,370,128 over the last 90 days.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.