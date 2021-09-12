SAFE DEAL Trading Up 21.8% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003341 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.27 million and $624.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00081048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00129792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00182416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,144.28 or 0.99897724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.92 or 0.07263075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.02 or 0.00959089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003013 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 848,371 coins and its circulating supply is 821,229 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

