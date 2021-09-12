Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

BFS opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

