SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the lowest is $2.60. SBA Communications reported earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $10.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $10.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $11.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $6.83 on Friday, hitting $352.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,224. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 905.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Earnings History and Estimates for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

