Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading Up 2.9%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 1,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The firm has a market cap of $15.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported ($4.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

Scheid Vineyards, Inc engages in the retailing of wine. It also involves in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. It offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G.

