Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.02.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schneider National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 545,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

