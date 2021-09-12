Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Cut by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $81.05.

