Scott & Selber Inc. Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $70,354,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD opened at $105.20 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

