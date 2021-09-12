Scott & Selber Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,169 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.96 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,569 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.