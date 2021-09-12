SEA (NYSE:SE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 166,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,762,247 shares.The stock last traded at $330.91 and had previously closed at $322.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.63 billion, a PE ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

