Securian Asset Management Inc Has $11.45 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

