Securian Asset Management Inc Has $12.62 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,165 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

NYSE PEAK opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

