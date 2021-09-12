Securian Asset Management Inc Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM opened at $357.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.73. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.76.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

