Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 209 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

