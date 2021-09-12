Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 3,212 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.20% of Brixmor Property Group worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,831,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after purchasing an additional 621,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $460,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.