Seedify.fund Reaches One Day Volume of $5.42 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $48.83 million and $5.42 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $3.23 or 0.00007027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00078192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00129315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00181128 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.60 or 0.07277267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,601.98 or 0.99073931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.98 or 0.00938511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,098,759 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

