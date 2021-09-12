Sei Investments Co. Buys 10,181 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,739 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,375,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,218,000 after acquiring an additional 589,285 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

