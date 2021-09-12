Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 309.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,223 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,173 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 82,385 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 143,741 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $23.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

