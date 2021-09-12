Sei Investments Co. Sells 41,330 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,330 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Sunnova Energy International worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 308,770 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 144.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 166.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVA opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

