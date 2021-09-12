Shaul Kuba Buys 13,827 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Shaul Kuba purchased 13,827 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $95,821.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

