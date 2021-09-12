Shaul Kuba Buys 13,827 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Shaul Kuba purchased 13,827 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $95,821.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $17.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.
About CIM Commercial Trust
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
