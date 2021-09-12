Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 70.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

