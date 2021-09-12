Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives $33.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 95.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $218,125,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 211.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,412 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,751,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.