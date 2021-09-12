Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Stake Lessened by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,441,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,397,988 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $80,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 15.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 38.3% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 175,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $519,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after acquiring an additional 941,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.