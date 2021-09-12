Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:KGP opened at GBX 95.56 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £173.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.10. Kingspan Group has a one year low of GBX 51.45 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 98.30 ($1.28).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a €0.20 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kingspan Group’s payout ratio is 1,599.06%.

In related news, insider Russell Shiels sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,494 ($124.04), for a total value of £1,646,354.54 ($2,150,972.75).

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

