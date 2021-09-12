Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 16,587 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,877,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,805,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,632,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20.

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $2,225,733.69.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,026,334.86.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $118.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.06.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.