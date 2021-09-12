Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.32). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIEN shares. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 715,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,839. Sientra has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $363.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Sientra news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.