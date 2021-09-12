SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCBGF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:SCBGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719. SIG Combibloc Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

