Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $305.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.88.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY opened at $262.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.57. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $269.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Signature Bank by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.