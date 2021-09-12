Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €150.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIX2. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €121.33 ($142.75).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €113.00 ($132.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €114.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.09. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 48.29.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

