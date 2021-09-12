Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €150.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIX2. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €121.33 ($142.75).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €113.00 ($132.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €114.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.09. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 48.29.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.