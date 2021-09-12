Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$35.44 and last traded at C$35.07. 38,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 105,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$192.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

About Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

