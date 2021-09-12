SnowGem Price Hits $0.0441 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004043 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1,450.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.