Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

