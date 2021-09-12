SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.4% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. 1,678,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,981. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

