SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 395,565 shares.The stock last traded at $52.02 and had previously closed at $52.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFI. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 191,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 37,435 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

