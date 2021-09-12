Splinterlands (SPS) Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00079229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00128682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00180502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.21 or 1.00095383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.44 or 0.07262289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.97 or 0.00952445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

