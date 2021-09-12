SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.33 Million

Equities analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report sales of $97.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.50 million and the lowest is $97.10 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $79.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $381.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.20 million to $382.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $439.23 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $440.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 180,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $11,392,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.44. The company had a trading volume of 169,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,449. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $140.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

