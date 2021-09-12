Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $135,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

Shares of SQ opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.26 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.62.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

