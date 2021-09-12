Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $135,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 5th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.
Shares of SQ opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.26 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.62.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after buying an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.
SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
