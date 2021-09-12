SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.45.

SSRM opened at C$19.51 on Friday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$17.29 and a twelve month high of C$30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.09. The company has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

