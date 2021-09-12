St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

