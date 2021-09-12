StableXSwap (STAX) Price Reaches $2.80 on Major Exchanges

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $38.15 million and $212.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00006085 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,993.85 or 1.00126033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00074472 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00074650 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007356 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

