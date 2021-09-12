Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 669 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.7% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.