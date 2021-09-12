Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $244.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

