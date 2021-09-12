Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lannett were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 265,477 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lannett by 153.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lannett by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

LCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lannett stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lannett news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

