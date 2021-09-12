Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,967,000. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP boosted its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 242,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

