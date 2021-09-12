Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,211 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 8.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 474,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,199 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $108,386,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.2% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 650.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

